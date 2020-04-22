Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,625 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after acquiring an additional 116,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after acquiring an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,690. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

