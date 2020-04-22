Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,762,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,152. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

