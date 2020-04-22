Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

EFA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 27,838,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,439,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

