Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,869 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 16,567,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

