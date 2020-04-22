Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,327,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,564,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

