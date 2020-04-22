Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,421. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

