Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$51.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 838,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

