Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 107,919 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,919 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,117. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

