Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 124,012 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 164,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 680,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

