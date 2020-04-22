Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 21.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,340,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,076. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

