Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 102,595,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,008,604. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $149,973.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,439,612.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 57.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $737,133,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 27,390,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,176,000 after buying an additional 3,791,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

