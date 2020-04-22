SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 4,228 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. 2,056,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

