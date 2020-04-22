SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 308,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,973. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.