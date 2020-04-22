SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. 1,623,786 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

