SOL Capital Management CO Sells 4,700 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc accounts for about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 4,077,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,827. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

