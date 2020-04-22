Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.66). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 4,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,673. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

