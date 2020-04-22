Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

