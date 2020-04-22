Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Southern worth $91,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

