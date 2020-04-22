SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SPYG traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 2,993,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,140. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

