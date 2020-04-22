Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 7.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 4.07% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

