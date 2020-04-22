Sphere Achieves Market Cap of $565,538.32 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Sphere has a market capitalization of $565,538.32 and $85.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033575 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00045104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.17 or 1.00983754 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000735 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

