Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,613 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

