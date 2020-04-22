Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Nike makes up 0.7% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

