Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.4% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 4,376,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,852. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.