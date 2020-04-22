Standex Int’l Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Standex Int’l has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Standex Int’l has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $546.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.55. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

