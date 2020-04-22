Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $61.63 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and $21.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02695365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00220917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ABCC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Koinex, TOPBTC, GOPAX, DEx.top, DragonEX, BigONE, Ovis, Kyber Network, Bittrex, DDEX, CoinTiger, IDAX, IDCM, ChaoEX, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Neraex, Ethfinex, Liqui, Tidex, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Huobi, ZB.COM, Upbit, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.