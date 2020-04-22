Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Bittrex and Bithumb. Steem has a total market cap of $56.51 million and $1.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.03271144 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00768595 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 391,814,903 coins and its circulating supply is 374,840,809 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

