Sterling Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 317.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $13.59 on Wednesday, reaching $262.96. 1,164,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,302. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.36.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

