Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.6% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 1,130,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

