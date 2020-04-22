Sterling Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,312. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.