Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 67,557 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,557 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 8.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 838,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

