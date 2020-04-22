Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,218 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,567,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.