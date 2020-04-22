Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,739 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,780 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.6936 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

