Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 976,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,840. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

