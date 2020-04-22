Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 5,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,567,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,798,520. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.