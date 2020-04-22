Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 7,124 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 510,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,690. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

