Storeum Market Capitalization Reaches $36.36 Million (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 927.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a total market cap of $36.36 million and $129,643.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded 96,757.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

