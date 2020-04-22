Stratis Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bittylicious, Cryptomate and Bittrex. Stratis has a market cap of $29.31 million and $311,215.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007243 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001319 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,769,902 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Bithumb, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.