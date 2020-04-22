Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0027

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,338.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Bitbns and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.02705461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00220901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx, COSS, Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.