Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,547 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,697 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,269,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 197,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

