Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,175 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for 4.2% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 491,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

