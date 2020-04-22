Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 3.2% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 76,547,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,061,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

