Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.48. 8,318,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

