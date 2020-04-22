SunTrust Banks Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

SNAP stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 102,595,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,604. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $569,060.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,854.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

