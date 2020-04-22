SunTrust Banks Cuts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.