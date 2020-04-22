SunTrust Banks Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $30.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Nomura Securities upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

GLPI traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 33,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 in the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

