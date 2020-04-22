SunTrust Banks Lowers PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Price Target to $35.00

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POL. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 321,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,349 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PolyOne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PolyOne by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

