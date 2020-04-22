SunTrust Banks Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $8.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RTLR. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,126. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

