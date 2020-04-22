Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

SYF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 4,841,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,577. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $0. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

