SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.